Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as low as C$4.88. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 172,929 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.54.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.