Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 3,185 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 1,471,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,501. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

