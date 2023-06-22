StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

