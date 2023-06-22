StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

