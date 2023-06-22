StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of UBA opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 78,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

