StockNews.com Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

