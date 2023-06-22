StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

