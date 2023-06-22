StockNews.com Upgrades Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Buy

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 472,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 124,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.