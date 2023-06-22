StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Buy

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Omega Flex by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

