StockNews.com Upgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Buy

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
