Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $65.44 million and $1.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.94 or 0.06249862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,408,153 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

