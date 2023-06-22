SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

