SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,984 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,398,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 186,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

