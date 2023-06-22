SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

ATKR traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

