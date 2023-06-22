SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.12. 162,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

