SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares in the company, valued at $712,656,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

