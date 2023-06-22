SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 502,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 44,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

