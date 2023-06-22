SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Kyndryl comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 175,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

