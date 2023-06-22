SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

