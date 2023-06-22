SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 573 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 35,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

