Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.72. 31,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 185,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Super Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Super Group from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.