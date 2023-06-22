Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.72. 31,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 185,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.93 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 27.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.