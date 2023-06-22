Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.2% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $21.09 on Thursday, hitting $241.00. 1,355,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,382. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.