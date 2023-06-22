Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.1 %

SDPI opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.