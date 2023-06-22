Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.29

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 197159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.4642512 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.