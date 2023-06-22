sUSD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,463,141 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

