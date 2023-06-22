Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON SNX opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.92. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 90.55 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synectics

In related news, insider Paul Webb purchased 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £279.84 ($358.08). Insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.