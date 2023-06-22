Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Michael Willome Buys 55,500 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($51,132.44).

Synthomer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SYNT traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.29 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,789. The firm has a market cap of £337.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. Synthomer plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.40 ($3.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.40 ($2.55).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

