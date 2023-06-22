Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Sells $209,913.63 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $209,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,125,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,873. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

