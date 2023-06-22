Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Sells $209,913.63 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $209,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,125,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,873. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
