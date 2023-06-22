Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 2,453,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,663,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,814,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,951,864 shares of company stock worth $3,315,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Tellurian by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,331,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

