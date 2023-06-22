Temas Resources Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 26th (OTC:TMASF)

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 26th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 26th.

Temas Resources Stock Performance

TMASF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 65,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,072. Temas Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Temas Resources alerts:

Temas Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. The company's flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property located in Quebec, Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the DAB property that consists of 124 contiguous mineral claims within the Grenville Geological province located in Quebec, Canada and the Lac Brule project in Quebec, Canada; and 50% undivided interest in the Piskanja Borate Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temas Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temas Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.