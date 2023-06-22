Temas Resources Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 26th (OTC:TMASF)

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 26th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 26th.
Temas Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TMASF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 65,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Temas Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Temas Resources
