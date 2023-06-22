Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

