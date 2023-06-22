Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.