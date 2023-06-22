Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,452.80 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,013.28 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,563.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,487.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

