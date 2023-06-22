Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

