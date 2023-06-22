TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $120.35 million and $5.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,813,131 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,465,374 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

