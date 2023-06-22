Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,345. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

