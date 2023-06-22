Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.19. The company had a trading volume of 814,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.46.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.