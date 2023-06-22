Tezos Price Reaches $0.77 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $723.55 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002544 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,723,171 coins and its circulating supply is 942,555,727 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.