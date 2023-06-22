The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,114,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.57% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $942,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

