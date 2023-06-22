The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 45.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 733,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

