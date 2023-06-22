The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 60,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 282,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The OLB Group Stock Down 16.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The OLB Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.