The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 60,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 282,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.19.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
