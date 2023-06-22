The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 5.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.95. The company had a trading volume of 107,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

