The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 103,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

