The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

