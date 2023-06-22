Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 7.1%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 14,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 84,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

