Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. The Hanover Insurance Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,774. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,796.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.77 and a one year high of $149.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,800.00%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

