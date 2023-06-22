Threshold (T) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $203.91 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.12 or 0.99982108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02123709 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $21,208,962.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

