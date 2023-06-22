Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 24,500 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,133,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,944,197.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 158,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.93 million, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

