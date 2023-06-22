Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

TIM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts expect that TIM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

