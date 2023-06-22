Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Titan Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$59.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of C$18.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.